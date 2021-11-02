Shining a light on climate action

An iceberg in the Arctic, on the west coast of Greenland, has been turned into a temporary memorial to climate change.

It is part of a project by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, who transforms buildings, monuments and natural landscapes throughout the world into temporary works of art with spectacular light projections.

He has created 13 images for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, which runs till Nov 12.

The COP26 climate negotiations are the "last, best hope" to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C, said summit president Alok Sharma.

Delegates from around 200 countries are in the city in Scotland to announce how they will cut emissions by 2030 and help the planet.

The Glasgow gathering comes as an accelerating onslaught of extreme weather events across the world underscores the devastating impact of climate change from 150 years of burning fossil fuels.

Experts warn that only transformative action in the next 10 years will help stave off far more cataclysmic impacts.

COP26 inherits its central goal from the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, which saw countries agree to cap global warming at "well below" 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels, and 1.5 deg C if possible.

That deal left many crucial details to be worked out, while emissions reductions remain woefully insufficient to avert global warming.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.