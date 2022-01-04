Riding into the New Year

A group of surfers is seen at this sweet spot in Changi, known as the "longkang point" to local surfers, on Sunday.

Strong winds blowing in the right direction built swells on one part of the waters off Changi, creating a rare opportunity for surfers to catch a ride.

