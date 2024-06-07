Podcast picks for June holiday: Pick up adulting skills, wind down with pop culture and music

In this episode, host Natasha Ann Zachariah chats with Ms Bernice Fong, 28, Ms Dhareeni Shanmugam, 26, and Mr John Lim, 28, to investigate this.

An avid user of multiple apps for almost six years, Ms Fong has since become jaded with short-lived experiences, preferring to leave the future of her love life in the hands of fate.

Similarly, Mr Lim tried his hand at dating apps, but abandoned his crusade after merely three weeks. He, however, moved on to paid matchmaking services. These services keep the awkwardness of the superficial “hey, how are you’s” at bay and dive right into physical meetings from the get-go.

The dating app success story though, is Ms Dhareeni. She went from connecting with her partner over their mutual love for animals on the Coffee Meets Bagel dating app, to now awaiting the result of their BTO flat application.

Is it more difficult for young people to date these days?