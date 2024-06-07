Podcast picks for June holiday: Pick up adulting skills, wind down with pop culture and music

Looking to spend your holidays meaningfully? From useful tips to get you ahead in your internships and future projects, to investigating the relevance of dating apps today, here are five episodes from our regular podcast shows we think you would like to listen to.
In Your Opinion: Do Gen Zers really have no savings for the long term?
In a time of girl and boy math, we have become very comfortable with the idea of “spend first, think later”. This episode - hosted by assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong and STNow reporter Carmen Sin - reveals that youths today are willing to spend freely, often for pleasure, but only within their means.
Is this a cause for concern?
As an intern and a compulsive spender seeking short-lived gratifications with the purchase of material goods, I have found myself regretting the four cups of bubble teas I had over the past three days.
Joined by guests He Ruiming, co-founder of personal finance blog The Woke Salaryman, and influencer Daisy Anne Mitchell, they debate the big question posed by Ms Sin - “Is that all that matters, that I don’t go into debt?”
Perhaps, it is time we re-evaluate our spending habits.
Career Talk: Fail well, and you learn better
As the age-old Chinese proverb goes, “Failure is the mother of success.”
But in this age of perfectionism, the tiniest inconvenience and setback can seem like a major blow to us. So, how do we navigate the inevitable failures and mistakes made in school, work and life?
In a recent episode of Career Talk, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with Associate Professor Sim Soo Kheng, director of the innovation centre at the Institute for Adult Learning.
They discuss the practice of ‘productive failure’ and how it has revolutionised the way we view failure and growth. This is the exercise of bringing people together in a safe space to collaborate on solutions to address problems.
Prof Sim notes that openness and the willingness to stretch yourself in an ever-changing work environment, for instance, are key in getting through challenging times.
“If you are always setting up for success… you are bound by what your experience tells you. (Your) experience can be very limited; can be a bit narrow,” she adds.
The Usual Place: Are young people breaking up with dating apps?
Dating applications have long been a polarising concept for many, even for those who are part of the ‘woke’ generation.
But just as we were getting comfortable with swiping our way to love - at least, I thought we were - a column in ST recently expressed how Gen Zers might already be steering away from them.
In this episode, host Natasha Ann Zachariah chats with Ms Bernice Fong, 28, Ms Dhareeni Shanmugam, 26, and Mr John Lim, 28, to investigate this.
An avid user of multiple apps for almost six years, Ms Fong has since become jaded with short-lived experiences, preferring to leave the future of her love life in the hands of fate.
Similarly, Mr Lim tried his hand at dating apps, but abandoned his crusade after merely three weeks. He, however, moved on to paid matchmaking services. These services keep the awkwardness of the superficial “hey, how are you’s” at bay and dive right into physical meetings from the get-go.
The dating app success story though, is Ms Dhareeni. She went from connecting with her partner over their mutual love for animals on the Coffee Meets Bagel dating app, to now awaiting the result of their BTO flat application.
Is it more difficult for young people to date these days?
#PopVultures: Will Taylor Swift win the Nobel Literature Prize someday?
Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that the words to Taylor Swift’s age-old classic, Love Story, would remain embedded in the depths of my memory, 16 years on.
It is no secret that the 34-year-old American singer-songwriter is a master lyricist. Swiftly applying the simplest of literary devices including rhyme, rhythm, and metaphors, she has successfully transformed the way we think, and resonate with music today.
And the proof is in the pudding.
From unearthing a range of emotions novel to many, to influencing Swift nation into associating red scarves to All Too Well, the storytelling in her songs have proven to be nothing short of literary gold.
This episode brings together host Jan Lee, Life correspondent Yamini Chinnuswamy, 15-year-old Gen-Z “Swiftie” Yvonne Inglin and Ravi Agarwal, a 51-year-old connoisseur of Swift’s lyrics. They analyse the poetry of three of her legendary songs.
Music Lab: Newcomer rhyu - Singapore’s answer to Laufey?
A tune that popped in her mind while queuing at an Old Chang Kee has since been streamed over a million times on Spotify.
Rising Singaporean singer-songwriter Raine Hahn Yu, 19 - who goes by the stage name rhyu - started writing music when she was just four years of age.
Her parents, performers at Chinese pubs when they were much younger, first introduced her to Mandarin classics, which sparked her interest in music. She then picked up keyboard skills from her mother, who is a pianist. Rhyu developed her vocal prowess at The School of the Arts between the ages of 13 and 18.
Today, she is often referred to as Singapore’s very own equivalent of Icelandic-Chinese singer, Laufey - who recently won her first Grammy for the best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.
The Singapore Management University student talks to ST’s music correspondent and host Eddino Abdul Hadi in this episode of Music Lab about her inspirations behind her hit single, “It’s Fine” and discusses her plans for an upcoming EP reflecting her lived experiences so far.
Do also check the True Crimes of Asia podcast series out, which clinched the gold award for Best Podcast at the Digital Media Awards Asia 2024 in April, and third place for Best Podcast at the Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2024, both organised by the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra).
