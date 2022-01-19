Zipping through the trees

Drones left blazing trails of light (above) in their wake as they darted through Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest on Monday.

The D1 Cloud Forest Drone Race Grand Prix, organised by D1 Racing, is the first drone race held at the venue.

The drones zoomed through the course at more than 70kmh, circling Cloud Forest's 35m-high mound, with several challenges placed along the route.

Their pilots were Mr Ryan Tan, Mr Wong Jin Rong, Mr Dzeroun Choong, Mr Izz Thaqif and Ms Niann Koh. Software engineer Tan, 29, placed first and was awarded a trophy.

More than 70 people watched the race from two aerial walkways winding through the Cloud Forest.

Drone racing is gaining traction in Singapore and around the world, with several high-profile events here in recent years. Races often involve pilots wearing goggles linked to cameras on the unmanned aircraft.Previous races organised by D1 Racing were held at venues such as Snow City and Sentosa Beach.