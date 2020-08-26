Zebra crossing ahead

These zebras, seen at the Ponderosa Adventure Park in Guanacaste province, Costa Rica, last Saturday, were gearing up for more visitors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 70ha private wildlife park with close to 300 animals, mainly of African origin, has begun attracting local and international visitors again now that safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are easing.

According to CNBC, Costa Rica reopened its borders this month to select, low-risk countries, including Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, China, Australia and New Zealand.

The park's safari tour allows visitors to see up close giraffes, zebras, wildebeest, dromedaries, ostriches, and oryxes, among other animals.

Besides the safari, visitors can also go on a kayaking tour and zip-line across the tropical forest and over the banks of the El Salto River.