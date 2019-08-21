Youth soar at skateboarding meet

Indonesia's Pevi Permana Putra was one of several of the region's top skateboarding athletes who took part in the Vans Park Series Asia Regionals Championships at the East Coast Xtreme Skatepark last Saturday.

While the 31-year-old managed a fifth-place finish at the event, three Japanese teenagers stole the show as they put up medal-winning routines and filled the podium.

Sota Tsuji, 14, won the men's category and earned a spot at next month's Vans Park Series World Championships in Utah, in the United States.

His compatriots Yuro Nagahara and Taisei Kikuchi, both 13, were second and third, respectively.

Similarly, youth dominated the women's division, featuring five skateboarders with an average age of just 12.8.

Indonesia's Nyimas Bunga Cinta, 15, the oldest of the group, clinched the gold medal and secured a spot at the Utah championships.