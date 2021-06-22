Indo-Tibetan Border Police officers practising yoga during the International Day of Yoga at a post in Himachal Pradesh, a northern Indian state in the Himalayas, yesterday.

In December 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga after adopting a resolution proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yesterday, people in India and around the world marked the seventh edition of the event amid muted celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From a beach in Gaza City to a park in front of the Three Gorges Dam in China's Hubei province to Times Square in New York, yoga enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the ancient practice that is said to promote physical and mental well-being.

