Wuhan buoyed by return of tourists

People packed this swimming pool in Wuhan last Saturday as domestic tourists returned to the city.

Xinhua reported that tourism is hotting up across Hubei province and its capital, which was the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, after the region implemented a free-entry policy at many tourist attractions for domestic visitors on Aug 8.

The policy is intended to be a token of gratitude for nationwide assistance during the outbreak and will continue at the province's key scenic spots until the year end.

According to the latest data from Hubei, the number of tourists travelling with tour agencies has increased significantly since Aug 8.

Last week, tour agencies took 174,826 visitors to the top scenic spots in the province.

Group tourists mainly come from Hunan, Henan, Jiangxi, Guangdong, Sichuan and Shanghai.

To visit attractions, travellers have to make reservations and undergo temperature screening.