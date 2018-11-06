Wrapped in steel for dance

Dancers from Sasha Waltz & Guests - wearing dandelion-like costumes made of steel by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen - performing in Kreatur at the Brooklyn Academy of Music Howard Gilman Opera House in New York last week.

According to the dance company's website, the 90-minute work, performed by 14 dancers, "examines the phenomena of existence against the background of a disrupted society: power and a lack of power, dominance and weakness, freedom and control, community and isolation".

German choreographer Sasha Waltz also collaborated with the experimental music trio Soundwalk Collective, on the work's score which includes recordings from inside factories and other buildings, and lighting designer Urs Schonebaum.

Sasha Waltz & Guests is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.