The world's tallest building, Dubai's 828m Burj Khalifa (left), has become a glowing charity donation box to raise money for food for United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents suffering the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the tower's 1.2 million external lights was "sold" for 10 dirhams (S$3.90), enough to buy one meal. As donations came in, the tower "filled up", and people could also bid to claim the light at the top.

Known as the World's Tallest Donation Box, the fund-raising drive is part of a campaign launched last month to fund 10 million meals for low-income families during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

It was organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The UAE's Covid-19 death toll of 203 is the second-highest of the six Gulf states, behind only Saudi Arabia's 264.

