World's first SMS goes under the hammer

Development manager Maximilien Aguttes holding a screen showing a phone with the first short message service (SMS) text in the world on Sunday, before it was auctioned as a non-fungible token (NFT) the next day at the Aguttes auction house in Neuillysur- Seine, west of Paris.

An NFT is a digital collectible represented by code on a decentralised digital ledger called a blockchain. Each NFT can be bought and sold like a physical item, but the blockchain keeps an unalterable record of its ownership and transaction history.

The world’s first SMS, which said “Merry Christmas”, was received via the Vodafone network by the director of the telecommunications operator Vodafone on Dec 3, 1992.