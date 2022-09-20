World Press Photo 2022

Europe - Singles

Wildfires broke out on Evia – Greece’s largest island after Crete – in July and August, following the hottest weather Greece had experienced in 30 years. The megafire took almost two weeks to bring under control. Local reports pointed to global heating and other contributing factors, such as rural depopulation, budget cuts in the fire brigade, and changes in fire management strategies. Ms Kritsiopi was quoted as saying: “At that moment, I was shouting not only for myself. For the whole village.” In the end, her home remained intact.

Ms Panayiota Kritsiopi crying out as a wildfire approaches her house in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece, on Aug 8, 2021. Title: Evia Island Wildfire © Konstantinos Tsakalidis, for Bloomberg News

