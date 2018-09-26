World Press Photo exhibition returns to Singapore at the National Museum for 2018 edition

CAPTURING IMAGINATION CHANGING LIVES

The Straits Times is proud to present the World Press Photo, one of the world’s most prestigious photography contest. The contest, which celebrates the most provocative and poignant images from around the world, rewards professional photographers for the best single exposure pictures contributing to the past year of visual journalism. The exhibition tours to more than 100 cities in 45 countries.

For the 2018 contest, 4,548 photographers from 125 countries submitted 73,044 photographs. The visual stories are judged for their accurate, fair and compelling insights into our world. Entrants must accept the code of ethics and all winning pictures go through a rigorous verification process. This ensures the photographs can be trusted to show the scene witnessed by the photographer.

In conjunction with the World Press Photo exhibition, The Straits Times also pays tribute to the power of the visual image by showcasing its best photojournalism work of 2017 and 2018.

THE STRAITS TIMES PRESENTS WORLD PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION 2018

Oct 6 - 28, 2018

National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

Levels 1 & 2

10am to 7pm daily

Admission is free

Guided Tour: Every Saturday and Sunday, 11am and 1pm

(Limited to 20 people per session)