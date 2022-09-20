World Press Photo 2022

Southeast Asia and Oceania - Singles

On Feb 1, 2021, military leaders staged a coup in Myanmar, hours before a newly elected Parliament was to have been sworn in. Huge protests erupted nationwide, and were met with a harsh military crackdown. International media organisations and a United Nations official reported that the military were firing live ammunition at civilian protesters and into people’s homes. The photographer remains anonymous for reasons of personal safety. The day before this photograph was taken saw 114 civilians reportedly killed. 

Protesters using slingshots and other homemade weapons in a clash with security forces in Yangon, Myanmar. Title: Slingshots © Anonymous, for The New York Times

