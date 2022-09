The project juxtaposes archival images of the Oct 6, 1976, massacre of students at Bangkok’s Thammasat University with photographs Rachurutchata took during the 2020 to 2022 Thai protests, in order to understand the root causes of the present day protests. The photographer emulates the Japanese art of kintsugi by tearing photographs, then mending them with lacquer and powdered gold. Rachurutchata uses the kintsugi to symbolise the transformation of trauma into hope for a better future.