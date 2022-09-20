Southeast Asia and Oceania - Honorable Mention

This project documents the first month of protest in Yangon, Myanmar, after the military coup on Feb 1, 2021. Myanmar’s military carried out a coup deposing its democratically elected government and shattered a decade of political and social development. Over the course of the first week of the new dictatorship, protests began to grow, from small acts of defiance to a nationwide uprising that protesters began referring to as the Spring Revolution. The military met protests with deadly force and mass detention. The photographer is using an alias for protection.