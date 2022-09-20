South America - Stories

In August 2020, Antonella (12), who lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, vowed to cut her long hair only when she could resume in-person classes at school, which had been suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Antonella said she was offering up her most precious treasure in exchange for getting her school life back. Her hair was her identity. She said: “When I finally go back to school, they will know I’m a different person, I feel like a different person.” She cut her hair on Sept 25, 2021, on the weekend before she returned to classes.