South America - Singles

Evictions of residents of the San Isidro settlement began on March 3, 2021, ahead of construction of a railroad planned to connect the capital of the Risaralda district with Buenaventura, Colombia’s main Pacific seaport. The authorities said the railroad mega project would bring work and investment to the area, and that the ground did not officially belong to the people being evicted. Following publication of Encina’s photographs and the subsequent media coverage, members of the central government intervened and evicted residents from San Isidro were promised rehousing and compensation. They were resettled in temporary shelters, but by early 2022, they had still not been relocated to new land.