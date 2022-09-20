World Press Photo 2022

World Press Photo - Open Format Award

Blood Is A Seed (La Sangre Es Una Semilla) questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonisation and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge. The video is composed of digital and film photographs, some of which were taken on expired 35mm film and later drawn on by Ms Romero’s father. In a journey to their ancestral village of Une, Cundinamarca, Colombia, Ms Romero explores forgotten memories of the land and crops and learns about her grandfather and great-grandmother who were “seed guardians” and cultivated several potato varieties, only two of which still mainly exist.

Still from Blood is a Seed (2021) © Isadora Romero
Still from Blood is a Seed (2021) © Isadora Romero
Still from Blood is a Seed (2021) © Isadora Romero

