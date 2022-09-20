North and Central America - Stories

The stories of migrants working in the United States meatpacking industry shed light on the lives many migrants lead once they reach their destination. Nationally, immigrants make up 37 per cent of the meat industry labour force. During the Covid-19 pandemic, meatpacking plants remained open as they were considered critical infrastructure. The coronavirus spread quickly in an industry where workers operated in close proximity to each other. A study by the US-based Environmental Working Group found that counties with or near meatpacking industries reported twice the national average rate of Covid-19 infection.