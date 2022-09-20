North and Central America - Stories

Ms Aye Sway, a member of the Karen ethnic group who has experienced persecution from the Myanmar government, is pictured at home in Omaha, Nebraska, US, on March 2, 2021. She lived in a refugee camp in Thailand before moving to the US in 2018. At the time of the Covid-19 outbreak, she was working in a chicken processing plant in Lincoln, Nebraska, but said she was scared to go to work because so many of her friends became severely ill. Title: The People Who Feed the United States © Ismail Ferdous, Agence VU’

