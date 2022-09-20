North and Central America Long-term Projects

World Press Photo 2022

The final year of Mr Donald Trump’s presidency of the United States saw increasing polarisation in the country, growing social unrest and disinformation in the media. From early in the run-up to the 2020 US election, President Trump began to falsely accuse Democrat candidates of judicial and electoral subversion. Unrest among his supporters grew into insurrection, culminating in a Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol Building in Washington DC. Later in January, Mr Trump was impeached for a second time and charged with incitement to insurrection, later to be acquitted again by the Senate.

Pro-vaccination activists wearing beaked masks, similar to those worn by 17th-century doctors during the plague, seeking to draw the attention of spectators around Capitol Hill to promote the message that refusing to be vaccinated will prolong the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 25, 2021. Title: Political Year Zero © Louie Palu
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, together with other Democrat representatives and aides participating in a ceremony on the steps of the Capitol, in Washington DC, US, on Sept 11, 2020, to commemorate the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Title: Political Year Zero © Louie Palu
President Donald Trump announcing judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court, at the White House, Washington DC, US, on Sept 26, 2020. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after the ceremony. Title: Political Year Zero © Louie Palu
Two men watching the Save America rally from a tree on the Ellipse, near the White House, in Washington DC, US, on Jan 6, 2021. At the rally, President Trump encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol, in a speech that later led to accusations that he was inciting them to violence. Mr Trump’s lawyers said he was merely making statements about the need for election security in general. Title: Political Year Zero © Louie Palu
Pro-Trump supporters invading a Capitol hallway, after the building had been breached during a protest to overturn Mr Joe Biden’s electoral victory, in Washington DC, US, on Jan 6, 2021. Title: Political Year Zero © Louie Palu

