North and Central America Long-term Projects

The final year of Mr Donald Trump’s presidency of the United States saw increasing polarisation in the country, growing social unrest and disinformation in the media. From early in the run-up to the 2020 US election, President Trump began to falsely accuse Democrat candidates of judicial and electoral subversion. Unrest among his supporters grew into insurrection, culminating in a Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol Building in Washington DC. Later in January, Mr Trump was impeached for a second time and charged with incitement to insurrection, later to be acquitted again by the Senate.