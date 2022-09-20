World Press Photo 2022

North and Central America Honorable Mention

Updated
Published
2 min ago

Mortality rates of black women from perinatal complications are notably higher than for white women. Black women in the United States can find it hard to trust the medical establishment, because of their experience of deep-running racism that may affect medical outcomes. In 2020, the maternal mortality rate for non-Hispanic black women was 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births, 2.9 times the rate for non-Hispanic white women, according to the US National Centre for Health Statistics. In addition, many black women feel they are having unnecessary caesarean sections when giving birth, and that they are unheard by their doctors. Some are turning instead to midwives. This project tells the story of Ms Aysha-Samon Stokes, who found a black midwife in her third trimester and gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Mother’s Day at a South Los Angeles Birthing Centre.

 

Ms Aysha-Samon Stokes' son Wyatt jumping on her as her midwife Kimberly Durdin begins to check her baby, at the Kindred Space LA, a birthing centre Ms Durdin opened during the Covid-19 pandemic with another midwife in South Los Angeles, US, on April 9, 2021. Title: Amid High Mortality Rates, Black Women Turn to Midwives © Sarah Reingewirtz, for Los Angeles Daily News and Southern California News Group
While Ms Aysha rests, her partner Dennis Richmond touches their son after catching their baby in the birthing bath at the Kindred Space LA birthing centre in South Los Angeles, US, on May 9, 2021. Title: Amid High Mortality Rates, Black Women Turn to Midwives © Sarah Reingewirtz, for Los Angeles Daily News and Southern California News Group
Midwife Racha Tahani Lawler sitting in the space in her garden where she meets clients, in Los Angeles County, US, on July 6, 2021. Ms Lawler once owned a community birth centre, but without medical insurance covering midwifery, she found it difficult to sustain it and now assists in home births. Title: Amid High Mortality Rates, Black Women Turn to Midwives © Sarah Reingewirtz, for Los Angeles Daily News and Southern California News Group

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top