North and Central America Honorable Mention

Mortality rates of black women from perinatal complications are notably higher than for white women. Black women in the United States can find it hard to trust the medical establishment, because of their experience of deep-running racism that may affect medical outcomes. In 2020, the maternal mortality rate for non-Hispanic black women was 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births, 2.9 times the rate for non-Hispanic white women, according to the US National Centre for Health Statistics. In addition, many black women feel they are having unnecessary caesarean sections when giving birth, and that they are unheard by their doctors. Some are turning instead to midwives. This project tells the story of Ms Aysha-Samon Stokes, who found a black midwife in her third trimester and gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Mother’s Day at a South Los Angeles Birthing Centre.