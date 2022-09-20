Long-term Project Award

Members of the Munduruku community lining up to board a plane at Altamira Airport in Para, Brazil, on June 14, 2013. After protesting at the site of the construction of the Belo Monte Dam on the Xingu River, they travelled to the national capital Brasilia to present their demands to the government. The Munduruku community inhabit the banks of another tributary of the Amazon, the Tapajos River, several hundred kilometres away, where the government has plans to build more hydroelectric projects. Despite pressure from indigenous people, environmentalists and non-governmental organisations, the Belo Monte project was built and completed in 2019. © Lalo de Almeida, for Folha de São Paulo/Panos Pictures