Long-term Project Award

The Amazon rainforest is under great threat, as deforestation, mining, infrastructural development and exploitation of natural resources gain momentum under President Jair Bolsonaro’s environmentally regressive policies. Since 2019, devastation of the Brazilian Amazon has been running at its fastest pace in a decade. An area of extraordinary biodiversity, the Amazon is home to more than 350 different indigenous groups. Exploitation of the Amazon has a number of social impacts, particularly on indigenous communities who are forced to deal with significant degradation of their environment, as well as their way of life.