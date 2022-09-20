Long-term Project Award

World Press Photo 2021

The Amazon rainforest is under great threat, as deforestation, mining, infrastructural development and exploitation of natural resources gain momentum under President Jair Bolsonaro’s environmentally regressive policies. Since 2019, devastation of the Brazilian Amazon has been running at its fastest pace in a decade. An area of extraordinary biodiversity, the Amazon is home to more than 350 different indigenous groups. Exploitation of the Amazon has a number of social impacts, particularly on indigenous communities who are forced to deal with significant degradation of their environment, as well as their way of life.

Women and children from the Piraha community, standing next to their camp on the banks of the Maici River, watching drivers passing by on the Trans-Amazonian Highway, hoping to be given snacks or soft drinks, Humaita, Amazon, Brazil, on Sept 21, 2016. Title: Amazonian Dystopia © Lalo de Almeida, for Folha de São Paulo/Panos Pictures
An aerial view of the construction of the Belo Monte Dam on the Xingu River, Altamira, Para, Brazil, on Sept 3, 2013. More than 80 per cent of the river's water has been diverted from its natural course to build the hydroelectric project. The drastic reduction in water flow has an adverse impact both on the environment and on the livelihoods of traditional communities living downstream of the dam. © Lalo de Almeida, for Folha de São Paulo/Panos Pictures
Members of the Munduruku community lining up to board a plane at Altamira Airport in Para, Brazil, on June 14, 2013. After protesting at the site of the construction of the Belo Monte Dam on the Xingu River, they travelled to the national capital Brasilia to present their demands to the government. The Munduruku community inhabit the banks of another tributary of the Amazon, the Tapajos River, several hundred kilometres away, where the government has plans to build more hydroelectric projects. Despite pressure from indigenous people, environmentalists and non-governmental organisations, the Belo Monte project was built and completed in 2019. © Lalo de Almeida, for Folha de São Paulo/Panos Pictures

