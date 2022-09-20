Europe - Stories

World Press Photo 2022

Sakha, also known as Yakutia, which extends over more than three million sq km in the far north-east of the Russian Federation, experienced devastating wildfires, severe smoke pollution and melting of its permafrost in 2021. By mid-August, more than 17.08 million ha had been ravaged by fire, according to Greenpeace Russia – larger than the areas burned by fires in Greece, Turkey, Italy, the United States and Canada combined. The Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme reports that the Arctic is heating faster than the global average.

Local firefighting volunteers taking a break for food in Magaras, central Sakha, Siberia, Russia, on July 1, 2021. Title: As Frozen Land Burns © Nanna Heitmann, Magnum Photos
People walking along the Buluus glacier, which lies in a deep valley some 100km from Yakutsk, and is a popular retreat in summer months when temperatures in the capital reach the high 30s deg C, in Sakha, Siberia, Russia, on June 16, 2021. Permafrost beneath the glacier keeps at least part of it frozen through the summer months, but The Siberian Times reported local scientists as saying that glacial melt in the region has sped up in the past 10 years. Title: As Frozen Land Burns © Nanna Heitmann, Magnum Photos
Veronika in her room in Yunkyur, in southern Sakha, Siberia, Russia, on June 27, 2021. As with other village houses, the foundations of her family’s home are being undermined by thawing permafrost. The floor is sinking, cracks run through the walls and the basement where the family stored potatoes has collapsed. Title: As Frozen Land Burns © Nanna Heitmann, Magnum Photos
Trees burning during a forest fire near Kurelyakh, Sakha, Siberia, Russia, on July 5, 2021. Title: As Frozen Land Burns © Nanna Heitmann, Magnum Photos

