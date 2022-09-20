Europe Open Format

The Book of Veles was published in April 2021 as a documentary project on the production of fake news in Veles, a provincial North Macedonian town which placed itself on the world map in 2016 as an epicentre for fake news production. Six months after the project's publication, Bendiksen revealed that it was a forgery. All the people portrayed are computer-generated 3D models. The backgrounds of the images were made by photographing empty spaces in Veles and then converted into 3D spaces.

The photographs are accompanied by a 5,000 word AI-generated essay using GPT-2, a system for creating text that is trained on millions of existing websites. Bendiksen fed this system with articles from English-language media about the fake news industry in Veles as well as real quotes from people who had been involved in fake news production - then selected text from the output.

The project questions the ease at which fake news can be produced, circulated and believed.