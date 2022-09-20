Europe Long-term Projects

Photographed over the period 2013 to 2021, this project looks at the longer-term context leading to the 2022 war in Ukraine. Tensions between the east and west of Ukraine were exacerbated in 2014 when Kremlin-backed forces occupied the Crimean peninsula and separatists in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk established self-proclaimed People’s Republics, a status not officially recognised by most of the international community.

Tensions continued and, in February 2021, Russia began building up military forces on Ukraine’s borders. In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out a set of security demands, including that Ukraine be permanently barred from joining Nato, and the already volatile situation intensified. On Feb 21, 2022, President Putin formally recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR). Three days later, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.