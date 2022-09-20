Europe Honorable Mention

This is an intimate story about the love of a couple – Mr Minya and Ms Tatyana, both in their 50s – with Down syndrome in the social village of Svetlana, which is home to people with various mental differences, as well as their mentors and volunteers. Svetlana is not an asylum or a clinic. Every resident is valued as a person, and everyone works for the common good. The photographer has visited Svetlana and stayed there for a few days every two months since 2016, and feels it has become a part of her life. This is a collaborative project – the polaroids in the story were shot by Ms Tatyana herself.