Asia - Singles

The 11-day conflict had broken out on May 10, following rising tensions over threatened evictions in the disputed Sheikh Jarrah district in East Jerusalem, and clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound – one of Islam’s holiest sites – in Jerusalem’s Old City. Conflict spread to involve other cities in Israel, and rockets were fired across the borders with Syria and Lebanon, in what became the heaviest outbreak of fighting since the 2014 Gaza War. Unicef stated that around 500,000 children in Gaza could be in need of psychological support following the 2021 conflict.