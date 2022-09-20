Asia Open Format

Blue Affair is a contemplative experimental documentary film based on the photographer’s experiences of visiting Koza (officially Okinawa City), Japan, and how places and people revisit him in recurring dreams. The documentary is based on these dreams, and is composed of still images taken by Okahara in Koza over the course of three years, and narrated by the photographer. The video explores how the memories infiltrate dreams, and asks us to reconsider the relationship between dreams and lived reality.