Africa - Stories

Kidnappings of students by Islamist groups and armed gangs continue to impact schools in Nigeria. These groups kidnap students to oppose Western secularism, to gain quick cash through ransoms, or to bargain for the release of imprisoned Boko Haram members. In 2014, the #BringBackOurGirls campaign led to international protests and wider discussions about this issue. However, kidnappings continue today without international media attention. According to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, more than 12 million children – girls in particular –are traumatised and fear going to school. Names of the people in the photographs have been changed for safety reasons.