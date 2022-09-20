Africa - Singles

On Dec 30, demonstrators marched through Khartoum, and the neighbouring cities of Omdurman and Bahri, demanding that political power be transferred to civilian authorities. The protests were brutally suppressed. Reuters reported that five people were killed in the protests. The military had seized control in a coup on Oct 25, dissolved the transitional government, and detained its prime minister Abdalla Hamdok. The photographer is Sudanese and took part in early protests following the military coup, and then channelled his activities into photojournalism.