World Press Photo 2022

Africa - Singles

Updated
Published
1 min ago

On Dec 30, demonstrators marched through Khartoum, and the neighbouring cities of Omdurman and Bahri, demanding that political power be transferred to civilian authorities. The protests were brutally suppressed. Reuters reported that five people were killed in the protests. The military had seized control in a coup on Oct 25, dissolved the transitional government, and detained its prime minister Abdalla Hamdok. The photographer is Sudanese and took part in early protests following the military coup, and then channelled his activities into photojournalism.

A protester throwing back a tear gas canister that had been fired by security forces, during a march demanding an end to military rule, in Khartoum, Sudan, on Dec 30, 2021. Title: Sudan Protests © Faiz Abubakr Mohamed

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top