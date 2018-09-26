World Press Photo 2018: Spot News Stories Winner

Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 500 wounded when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of around 22,000 concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Paddock fired for ten minutes from a suite on the 32nd floor of the hotel. Paddock killed himself in his hotel room after the shooting. Twenty-three guns were found in his room, some of which had been specially adapted to mimic fully automatic weapons, firing 400 to 800 rounds per minute. Paddock had no criminal record, and no motive was established for the massacre.

Police outside the concert grounds after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, USA, on Oct 1, 2017.
Police outside the concert grounds after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, USA, on Oct 1, 2017.PHOTO: DAVID BECKER, GETTY IMAGES
A man lies protectively on top of a woman, as others flee shooting, after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, USA, on Oct 1, 2017.
A man lies protectively on top of a woman, as others flee shooting, after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, USA, on Oct 1, 2017.PHOTO: DAVID BECKER, GETTY IMAGES
People scramble for shelter after gunshots ring out at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, USA, on Oct 1, 2017.
People scramble for shelter after gunshots ring out at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, USA, on Oct 1, 2017.PHOTO: DAVID BECKER, GETTY IMAGES
Injured people lie on the ground after the gunman had opened fire, on Oct 1, 2017.
Injured people lie on the ground after the gunman had opened fire, on Oct 1, 2017.PHOTO: DAVID BECKER, GETTY IMAGES
Published
Sep 26, 2018, 4:59 am SGT
Topics: 