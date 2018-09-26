World Press Photo 2018: Sports Stories Winner

Child jockeys ride bareback, barefoot and with little protective gear, on small horses, during Maen Jaran horse races, on Sumbawa Island, Indonesia. Maen Jaran is a tradition passed on from generation to generation. Once a pastime to celebrate a good harvest, horse racing was transformed into a spectator sport on Sumbawa by the Dutch in the 20th century, to entertain officials. The boys, aged between five and ten, mount their small steeds five to six times a day, reaching speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour. Winners receive cash prizes, and participants earn €3.50 to €7 per mount.

Young jockeys compete in a Maen Jaran horse race, on Sumbawa Island, Indonesia, on Sept 17, 2017.PHOTO: ALAIN SCHROEDER, REPORTERS
A jockey straddles the starting gate in anticipation of mounting his horse, during Maen Jaran horse races, on Sumbawa Island, Indonesia, on Sept 18, 2017.PHOTO: ALAIN SCHROEDER, REPORTERS
A jockey readies himself for the opening of the gate, as his trainer makes final adjustments, during Maen Jaran horse races, on Sumbawa Island, Indonesia, on Sept 19, 2017.PHOTO: ALAIN SCHROEDER, REPORTERS
A horse is taken for a cooling bath after a day of racing in Maen Jaran horse races, on Sumbawa Island, Indonesia, on Sept 17, 2017.PHOTO: ALAIN SCHROEDER, REPORTERS
Published
Sep 26, 2018, 4:59 am SGT
