World Press Photo 2018: Nature Stories Winner

Orphaned and abandoned elephant calves are rehabilitated and returned to the wild, at the community-owned Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in northern Kenya. The Reteti sanctuary is part of the Namunyak Wildlife Conservation Trust, located in the ancestral homeland of the Samburu people. The elephant orphanage was established in 2016 by local Samburus, and all the men working there are, or were at some time, Samburu warriors. In the past, local people weren’t much interested in saving elephants, which can be a threat to humans and their property, but now they are beginning to relate to the animals in a new way. Elephants feed on low brush and knock down small trees, promoting the growth of grasses—of advantage to the pastoralist Samburu.

Keepers feed baby elephants at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in northern Kenya, on Feb 11, 2017.PHOTO: AMI VITALE, FOR NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
An older elephant shows younger orphans how to take a dust bath, at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, in northern Kenya, on Feb 15, 2017. A coating of dirt protects elephants against the sun and insects.PHOTO: AMI VITALE, FOR NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
Mary Lengees, one of the first female keepers at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in northern Kenya, caresses Suyian, the sanctuary’s first resident who was rescued in 2016, when she was just four weeks old, on Oct 3, 2016. Women at Reteti are seen as bringing important nurturing skills into the workforce.PHOTO: AMI VITALE, FOR NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
A rescued baby elephant is tended at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, in northern Kenya, on Sept 29, 2016.PHOTO: AMI VITALE, FOR NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
