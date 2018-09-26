World Press Photo 2018: Long-Term Projects Winner

Hannah and Alena are two sisters who live in Merkenbrechts, a bioenergy village of around 170 inhabitants in Waldviertel, an isolated rural area of Austria, near the Czech border. The girls have two older brothers, but spend much of their time together in a carefree life, swimming, playing outdoors and engrossed in games around the house. A bioenergy village is one which produces most of its own energy needs from local biomass and other renewable sources. The photographer has been photographing Hannah and Alena since 2012. She visits them for a few weeks, usually at summertime, every year, watching them growing up and spending time together.

Hannah, and Sonja’s navel, on Aug 8, 2013.
Hannah, and Sonja’s navel, on Aug 8, 2013.PHOTO: CARLA KOGELMAN
Alena and Steffi play in the sand, on July 16, 2014.
Alena and Steffi play in the sand, on July 16, 2014.PHOTO: CARLA KOGELMAN
Hannah with Pipsi, a bird found in a nearby field, on Aug 14, 2014. Although the girls cared for Pipsi tenderly, he died that summer and was given a lovely funeral.
Hannah with Pipsi, a bird found in a nearby field, on Aug 14, 2014. Although the girls cared for Pipsi tenderly, he died that summer and was given a lovely funeral.PHOTO: CARLA KOGELMAN
Hannah having a bath, on July 23, 2016.
Hannah having a bath, on July 23, 2016.PHOTO: CARLA KOGELMAN
Hannah and Dominik play in the fields, on July 20, 2016.
Hannah and Dominik play in the fields, on July 20, 2016.PHOTO: CARLA KOGELMAN
Hannah and Alena watch TV with Anna and Isabel, two friends, on Aug 14, 2017.
Hannah and Alena watch TV with Anna and Isabel, two friends, on Aug 14, 2017.PHOTO: CARLA KOGELMAN
Hannah and Alena, on Aug 29, 2017.
Hannah and Alena, on Aug 29, 2017.PHOTO: CARLA KOGELMAN
Published
Sep 26, 2018, 4:59 am SGT
Topics: 