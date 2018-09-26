World Press Photo 2018: General News Stories Winner

Nadhira Aziz looks on after west Mosul had been retaken, on Sept 16, 2017, as Iraqi Civil Defense workers excavate the remains of her sister and niece from her house in the Old City, where they were killed by an airstrike in June. She sat in her chair just metres from the site and refused to move, directing the driver of the excavator and shouting to men to retrieve items she spotted in the debris.

PHOTO: IVOR PRICKETT, FOR THE NEW YORK TIMES