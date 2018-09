The bodies of Rohingya refugees are laid out after the boat in which they were attempting to flee Myanmar capsized about eight kilometres off Inani Beach, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Sept 28, 2017. Around 100 people were on the boat before it capsized. There were 17 survivors. The Rohingya are a predominantly Muslim minority group in Rakhine State, western Myanmar. They number around one million people, but laws passed in the 1980s effectively deprived them of Myanmar citizenship. Violence erupted in Myanmar on 25 August after a faction of Rohingya militants attacked police posts, killing 12 members of the Myanmar security forces. Myanmar authorities, in places supported by groups of Buddhists, launched a crackdown, attacking Rohingya villages and burning houses. According to the UNHCR, the number of Rohingya that subsequently fled Myanmar for Bangladesh reached 500,000 on Sept 28.

PHOTO: PATRICK BROWN, PANOS PICTURE, FOR UNICEF