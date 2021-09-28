World News Day: Images of a planet in crisis

In Lisbon, a city in southern Europe and the capital of Portugal, lawns are being replaced by meadows. In the summer, there is no green in sight; only yellow. And that is a good thing. In one of the city’s largest parks, Bela Vista Park, six million litres of water are saved each year. Photographs: Rita Ansone / Mensagem de Lisboa

PHOTO: RITA ANSONE / MENSAGEM DE LISBOA