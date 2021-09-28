World News Day: Images of a planet in crisis

Wildfires, floods, disasters are becoming frequent with relentless global warming

Published
1 hour ago
A picture taken on Oct 31, 2018, shows polar bears feeding at a garbage dump near the village of Belushya Guba, on the remote Russian northern Novaya Zemlya archipelago, a tightly controlled military area where a village declared a state of emergency in February after dozens of bears were seen entering homes and public buildings. PHOTO: AFP
A woman looks at wildfires tearing through a forest in the region of Chefchaouen in northern Morocco on Aug 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
In this photo taken on Nov 15, 2019, a man drains water with a bucket from a shop in a flooded alleyway in Venice, two days after the city suffered its highest tide in 50 years.PHOTO: AFP
In this file photo taken on July 24, 2021, a home burns as flames from the Dixie fire tear through the Indian Falls neighbourhood of unincorporated Plumas County, California.PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on August 12, 2021, shows rescuers evacuating a child from a flooded area following heavy rain in Suizhou, in China's central Hubei province. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial picture taken on September 24, 2021, shows a burnt home among burnt trees in Greenville, California. The Dixie fire has burned almost 1 million acres and remains at 94% containment after burning through 5 counties and more than 1,000 homes. PHOTO: AFP
Part of a caisson, a retaining structure used as a sea wall for reclaiming land in building Tuas Port. This forms the base from which the port will be built to at least 5m above sea level. Meteorological Service Singapore assessed that the country’s average sea level today is 14cm above pre-1970 level in 2020.PHOTO: ST FILE
Tourists visit a melaleuca forest in U Minh Ha National Park.PHOTO: VNA/VNS
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of Brazilian Amazon rainforest, in Apui, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Sept 4, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A student prepares to plant mangroves in Calang, in Indonesia's Aceh province, on Sept 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
In Lisbon, a city in southern Europe and the capital of Portugal, lawns are being replaced by meadows. In the summer, there is no green in sight; only yellow. And that is a good thing. In one of the city’s largest parks, Bela Vista Park, six million litres of water are saved each year. Photographs: Rita Ansone / Mensagem de LisboaPHOTO: RITA ANSONE / MENSAGEM DE LISBOA
Pasir Ris Beach on April 11, 2021. To address coastal erosion along the shorelines, the National Parks Board implements measures such as beach nourishment, soft armouring using geo-bags and construction of sea dykes.PHOTO: ST FILE
