Working sky high in S-E Asia

If you are in Kuala Lumpur, crane your neck and look out for South-east Asia's tallest building.

Standing at 492m, the Exchange 106 skyscraper (above) has overtaken the Petronas Twin Towers, at 452m, as the tallest in Malaysia.

Its Indonesian developer Mulia Group announced on Wednesday that the skyscraper is now ready to take in tenants from December.

Exchange 106 is the first project to be completed in the Tun Razak Exchange, a new financial district in Malaysia's capital that was started by now defunct state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), from which about US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) was misappropriated, according to prosecutors.

With the completion of the 106-storey glass and steel tower, and support from the new administration led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, its developer believes the spectre of 1MDB is now behind it.

The building, which has a sweeping view of the city, already has a fifth of its 2.6 million sq ft of rental space locked down, with its first tenants expected to come in between December and June, a Mulia official told Reuters.

Some potential tenants include a top Fortune 500 global consulting firm, a Hong Kong-based personal care brand, e-commerce platforms, and a serviced office and co-working brand.