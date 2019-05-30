Work to change bulb goes like clockwork

Changing a light bulb can be a tricky task when it hangs more than 100m above the ground.

These bulbs, for example, are on a clock face near the top of the Paramount Building in New York's famed Times Square.

Paramount Pictures, one of the major players in the United States' early days of film, constructed the building as its headquarters in 1927.

At the time of its completion, it was the tallest building in Times Square.

Today, the building is known for its four-faced clock near the top of its pyramidal architecture, topped by an ornamental glass globe.

The clock's hours are denoted by five-pointed stars, similar to those on the Paramount Pictures logo.