Wong Maye–E joined The Associated Press (AP) in 2003 on a freelance basis after graduating from Temasek Polytechnic School of Design.

She did a stint with the national broadsheet paper, The Straits Times, after graduation, and eventually became an AP staff photographer. Maye-E has covered sports, entertainment, politics and regional breaking news.

Maye–E has documented major events such as the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Thailand and Hong Kong political protests, the devastation of typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines and the garment factory collapse in Dhaka.

Since 2014, she was AP’s lead photographer for North Korea and her responsibilities include news and everyday life in the reclusive country. She has moved to New York City, where AP’s headquarters are based in her new role as a member of the Global Enterprise team which focuses on long-form story telling as a photographer and to help drive the creative and conceptualize the visual aspect of these stories.

