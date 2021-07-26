Women's work in weaponry

Women polishing bullets on a machine (right) at the Chartered Industries of Singapore (CIS) factory in Jurong on April 20, 1968. CIS, which manufactured 5.56mm-calibre small-arms ammunition for rifles to be used by the Singapore Armed Forces, was founded when the city-state was in the process of establishing its military.

This photograph is part of the National Museum of Singapore's exhibition entitled Home, Truly: Growing Up With Singapore, 1950s To The Present in collaboration with The Straits Times.

Showcasing photographs and artefacts as well as audio-visual footage, sounds, scents and special digital features, Home, Truly explores the moments and experiences in Singapore's past and present that express our identity and collective memory as a people.

The exhibition at the Exhibition Gallery of the museum's basement level runs till Oct 3 this year. Admission is free. Go to go.gov.sg/hometrulynms

