Windy high

French highliner Nathan Paulin attempting to walk on a 108m-high slackline spanning about 620m between two wind turbines of the Peuchapatte wind farm in Muriaux, Switzerland, on Tuesday.
The event, organised by wind-energy association Suisse Eole in collaboration with electricity provider Alpiq, was an opportunity to highlight the wind farm, whose production covers the equivalent of 3 per cent of the electricity consumption of the canton of Jura.
The wind farm began operations in 2011. It is often hailed as a model example in the wind energy sector and has been used by the Swiss authorities for official studies on topics including the impact of such a park on the ecosystem.
Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.