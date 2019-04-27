Window to art with an altitude

This art installation on the facade of a building in the city of Nantes, in western France, has been drawing amused looks from passers-by since Tuesday.

Set up by street theatre company Royal de Luxe, it features an actor playing the role of eccentric Mr Bourgogne who lives in his tent that juts out of a 10m-high window.

Next to him, stuck to the building's wall, is a picnic table, as well as various items, such as a folded umbrella, a pair of diving flippers and even a bag of potato chips.

This whimsical piece of work is a departure from what the 40-year-old Royal de Luxe is known for - elaborate outdoor performances featuring giant mechanical marionettes.