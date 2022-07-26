Winding down

REUTERS - The main mountain border pass between Chile and Argentina reopened last week after a heavy snowfall in the Andes forced it to shutter for about two weeks, stranding thousands of trucks.

The backed-up vehicles have been slowly wending their way along the serpentine road, known as "Los Libertadores", since the pass reopened last Wednesday.

Some drivers had been waiting for days and the long wait had provoked widespread anger among them.

"The authorities, the agencies are not concerned, on both the Argentinean and Chilean sides, about improving the infrastructure. We are tired of complaining a thousand times," said a 42-year-old bus driver named Angel.

