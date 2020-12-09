Wind just right for snowkiting

The annual Open Siberia Snowkiting Cup kicked off in Novosibirsk, Russia, on Sunday.

Hundreds of snowkiters and winter windsurfers braved the low temperatures while showcasing their epic skills on the slopes. The area is home to some of the best winter windsurfing, but certainly not warmth.

The sport of snowkiting uses a parachute-like foil kite, which catches the wind and pulls the boarder along a frozen, snowy landscape. Snowkiting was not invented in Siberia, but when the winter months send the mercury plunging, the freezing temperatures create perfect conditions for the sport.

