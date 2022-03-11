Wild blue yonder

A diver swimming past an art installation titled Domus Coronarius Circularis on Wednesday at the coral conservation zone Bangsring beach in Banyuwangi, in Indonesia's East Java province.

Situated 50km from Banyunwangi's city centre, Bangsring is a tourist destination and conservation area, the managers of which focus on reef restoration and marine life education.

Prior to the pandemic, Bangsring drew thousands of tourists a year with its underwater tours.

Indonesia has been taking steps to ease Covid-19 restrictions and reopen its borders to international travellers, with the government said to be targeting as many as 3.6 million visitors this year. However, the archipelago has seen a rise in infections, including from the Omicron variant.

