Who let the dogs out?

Prince Dudeman (back) and Flofy rode a wave together on Dudeman's customised surfboard as they competed at the 14th edition of the Helen Woodward Animal Centre's Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon on Sunday.

The event, held annually every September, saw more than 70 dogs competing in five different weight classes for Top Surf Dog 2019 in Del Mar, California.

Organisers said the free event helped to raise awareness of the animal centre, a non-profit organisation that provides educational and therapeutic programmes for people, as well as humane care and adoption for homeless animals.

In preparation for the event, the animal centre, in partnership with SoCal Surf Dogs, offered dog surfing lessons, which took place fortnightly from mid-July, with all proceeds going directly to the pets and programmes at the centre.