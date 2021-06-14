Where trains used to halt: Scenes at iconic Tanglin Halt estate

A bird’s eye view of Tanglin Halt estate, including Commonwealth Drive Food Centre, Tanglin Halt Market, as well as flats along Tanglin Halt Road and Commonwealth Drive.
Tanglin Halt estate as seen from the Rail Corridor, a nature trail along the former Keretapi Tanah Melayu railway line.
A landscaped path featuring maroon slate and smooth pebbles between Blocks 28 and 29 Tanglin Halt Road.
A sheltered walkway near Block 45 Tanglin Halt Road. Residents of 3,480 flats in 31 blocks in the estate will soon have to move out under the HDB’s Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme in the largest such project to date.
Kian Seng provision shop at Block 49 Tanglin Halt Road on May 29, 2021.
Mr Lee Boo Song, owner of Hock Ann Confectionery in Tanglin Halt, has been running the baked goods shop at Block 46-3 since 1986.
Block 62 Commonweath Drive and Galaxis building in the background on May 27, 2021.
Block 71 Commonwealth Drive is one of the remaining apartment blocks in Queenstown designed by the Singapore Improvement Trust, which is the predecessor of the Housing Board.
Tanglin Halt Market (Block 48A Tanglin Halt Road) on May 27, 2021.
Compact discs hanging among clothes left outside a flat at Block 44 Tanglin Halt Road to dry, possibly to prevent the birds from dirtying the newly washed clothes.
Flats along Tanglin Halt Road (in red) and Commonwealth Drive (in orange and yellow) and Blessed Sacrament Church at 1 Commonwealth Drive (bottom left) on May 29, 2021.
Commonwealth Drive Food Centre (Blocks 1A, 2A, 3A Commonwealth Drive), used to be called Tanglin Halt Food Centre, on May 27, 2021.
Kiddy rides outside the Museum @ My Queenstown, at 46-3 Commonwealth Drive, which showcases the history of the area.
Museum @ My Queenstown at 46-3 Commonwealth Drive #01-388 on May 27, 2021.
The tall blocks of SkyResidence @ Dawson at Margaret Drive towers over Block 45 Stirling Road (seen on the bottom left of the photograph) on May 29, 2021.
SINGAPORE - Developed in the 1960s, Tanglin Halt was among the earliest neighbourhoods built by the Housing Board.

The name "Tanglin Halt" came from the fact that trains used to "halt" at the former Keretapi Tanah Melayu station.

Residents of 3,480 flats in 31 blocks in the estate will soon have to move under the HDB's Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers), the largest Sers project to date.

Tanglin Halt Market and Commonwealth Drive Food Centre will be demolished too, as will seven commercial blocks in the estate. Demolition is expected to be completed by 2024.

The Straits Times executive photojournalist Lim Yaohui captures scenes in the iconic estate which will eventually fade into history.

