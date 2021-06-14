Where trains used to halt: Scenes at iconic Tanglin Halt estate

SINGAPORE - Developed in the 1960s, Tanglin Halt was among the earliest neighbourhoods built by the Housing Board.

The name "Tanglin Halt" came from the fact that trains used to "halt" at the former Keretapi Tanah Melayu station.

Residents of 3,480 flats in 31 blocks in the estate will soon have to move under the HDB's Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers), the largest Sers project to date.

Tanglin Halt Market and Commonwealth Drive Food Centre will be demolished too, as will seven commercial blocks in the estate. Demolition is expected to be completed by 2024.

The Straits Times executive photojournalist Lim Yaohui captures scenes in the iconic estate which will eventually fade into history.