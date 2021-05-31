When three is a crowd

Two's a company and three's not only a crowd but a possible breach of current Covid-19 restrictions. The social group size has been reduced from five to two people from May 16 to June 13, with working from home back as the default and dining in at eateries prohibited. But some duos are more like ships that pass in the night, rather than 'pairs' by design. The Straits Times photojournalists explore the idea of coupling in a city of more than 5 million people.
